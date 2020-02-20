Greg Hansen: Nico Mannion still has time to make memories for Arizona Wildcats

Mannion was OK against the Beavers. He scored 16 points and swished two long 3s. It didn’t matter because Tinkle’s slump continued. He was 3 for 11, by far the worst of his seven career games against Arizona; he had averaged 19.5 points until Thursday.

Worse, Tinkle was disqualified from the game — a flagrant foul — for elbowing Jemarl Baker with 13:17 remaining and Arizona leading 52-30.

Frustration 1, Tinkle 0.

If Mannion is frustrated, it doesn’t show. He’ll need to be sharp against No. 14 Oregon on Saturday, which will be the game of the year at McKale. UA fans will expect Mannion to be on top of his game, which was understood when he agreed to play one season of college basketball here.

Big games are for big players, which has been the definition of Arizona basketball since 1986. No one said it would be easy.

Mannion’s work at Arizona has been under scrutiny probably unmatched by any player in school history, if that’s possible. That’s because Mannion “runs the show,” as teammate Ira Lee said last week. The pressure and game-to-game audits of Mannion’s predecessors such as Deandre Ayton, Mike Bibby and Aaron Gordon don’t compare because they were surrounded by more skilled and experienced teammates than exist on Arizona’s 2019-20 roster.