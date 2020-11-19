Greg Hansen: Nico Mannion's draft tumble shows there's nothing 'overnight' about pro success

Of all the grand basketball victories by Arizona — the Final Fours and Pac-12 championships — there is no singular legend, no shot for the ages, no defining moment, no buzzer-beater that lives on like, say, Chuck Cecil’s 106-yard interception return to win the 1986 Territorial Cup football game.

Remember Jamelle Horne? No one had the opportunity like Horne had as the clock ticked toward 0:00 at the 2011 Elite Eight. Horne’s last-second jumper that would have put Arizona in the Final Four missed by a fraction, a heartbeat from everlasting fame.

Had Horne’s jumper swished, it would be replayed on the center court jumbotron before every game at McKale Center. It would surpass having one’s name in the Ring of Honor.

Instead, Jamelle Horne never played another game for the Wildcats. He played in Poland, Japan, Argentina and for the Panama national team. He even changed his name to Mello Marcedious.

I thought about Horne (or Marcedious) during the NBA draft this week, trying to gain some context as Nico Mannion plunged from a long-ago predicted lottery pick to the bottom of the second round, No. 48 overall, in a year’s time.

He’s not the first basketball prodigy to fall. He won’t be the last who didn’t become an overnight success.