Greg Hansen: No slackers allowed at Tucson Rodeo's early-week cutthroat cowboy event

Sherwood, 52, also has a story of perseverance which is typical of almost all the cowboys and cowgirls in the La Fiesta de los Vaqueros competition.

After growing up in Snowflake, Sherwood qualified for the PRCA in 1994. He won world championships in 2006 and 2008, got married, has seven children and lives on a ranch in rural Pima, near Thatcher and Safford.

"I started out owning a flooring and tile company, Sherwood Flooring, in Queen Creek," he said. "But as I started to be more successful, I couldn’t compete in the rodeo and run the tile company, so we sold it and moved to Pima."

He has since earned $1.4 million in official money and much more off the PRCA tour, especially at special events such as the 2014 George Strait Team Roping Showdown in Texas, at which he earned $56,000 plus a new truck and horse trailer. He told the Team Roping Journal that before the George Strait rodeo, he was broke.

What’s the line from Strait’s epic song “Amarillo By Morning”? "I ain’t rich, but Lord I’m free."

Now Sherwood is both.