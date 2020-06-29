Greg Hansen: No Wildcats on College Football Hall's ballot is puzzling

An online betting company — sportsbettingdime.com — is now taking bets on the possible decline in college football attendance for the 2020 season. It predicts that FBS schools will draw just 13.8 million fans this season — if there is a season — down from last year’s total attendance of 36.9 million.

It predicts Pac-12 attendance will bottom out at 11,980 per game; last year the Pac-12 had its smallest average attendance since 1981, averaging 47,467. That would be a reduction of about 70%.

Such a number would create a financial catastrophe at every school in the league, including Nike-blessed Oregon.

More troubling than a betting website forecasting financial doom for the Pac-12 is the attempt by Under Armour to withdraw from its apparel and marketing deals with UCLA and Cal. Under Armour released a statement saying it plans to separate from UCLA because it has been “paying for marketing benefits that we have not received for an extended period of time.”