Greg Hansen: Not defined by gender, Wildcats' Francesca Green finds success coaching men

Green is Blockburger’s coach, one of the few times in league history that a woman has coached a man to a Pac-12 title.

Neither term it as unusual or groundbreaking.

“I wouldn’t use the term daunting; I’d use the term challenging,” Green says. “I know there are some coaches who will tell you ‘men coach men and women coach women,’ but Coach (Fred) Harvey doesn’t do it that way. This year my group is roughly 10 on the men’s side and eight on the ladies side.

“You do what’s best for everyone; you figure out a way to make it work.”

Blockburger, a state champion from Tucson High, has benefited from Green’s coaching, quickly becoming a strong national championship contender. He didn’t grow up in the old-school way of coaching. He watched his father, Sheldon Blockburger, go beyond gender stereotypes in college athletes, coaching three-time Arizona high jump All-American Brigetta Barrett to gold in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

“Yes, definitely, I’d say Coach Green is very motivating when we are on and off the track,” Johnnie Blockburger says. “She makes sure we’re always on point.”