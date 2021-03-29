Greg Hansen: On one of the UA's biggest days, Adia Barnes, Aari McDonald and Wildcats win the Big One

They became her traveling partners, occupying as much time as a scouting report on the next opponent.

She reached out to her estranged and ailing father, former NFL player Pete Barnes, whom she had not seen for almost 40 years. She moved him to Tucson, made sure he had the best health care, and was with him when he died.

She did all this and survived and advanced in the nation’s most challenging women’s basketball conference during a period Oregon, Oregon State and Stanford all went to the Final Four.

And during all of that she sold out McKale Center, set attendance records and ultimately swept the season series against the Beavers and Ducks.

The women’s basketball Final Four has changed so much since the 1980s that it’s difficult to explain. In the ’80s, Old Dominion, Western Kentucky and Long Beach State, coached by Barnes’ mentor, former UA coach Joan Bonvicini, were regular Final Four visitors.

Then it all changed. Then UConn and South Carolina and Baylor took control of women’s basketball the way Duke, Kentucky and Kansas have dominated men’s basketball.

Now Arizona is in the Final Four.