Greg Hansen: OSU coach's complaints show Adia Barnes' rough (and ready) Wildcats have arrived

Aari McDonald is the most physical basketball player I’ve seen at Arizona. Ever. More willing to take a hit than Eugene Edgerson. More likely to bust through a double team than Jason Gardner, the king of screens.

McDonald, who is maybe 5 feet 6 inches on a good day, leads the Pac-12 in scoring and floor burns. That’s not just in women’s basketball, but men’s, too.

When the Wildcats chopped down No. 8 UCLA two weeks ago, McDonald drove through a forest of Bruin defenders, bouncing from one player to another, and scored on a layup over what looked to be three sets of extended arms. She crashed to the floor.

McDonald immediately bounced to her feet and flexed her biceps. Tough? That word is inadequate for Aari McDonald.

Arizona isn’t the most skilled team, nor the deepest team, in the loaded Pac-12. On Sunday, when the Wildcats beat No. 9 Oregon State at Gill Coliseum — a program that has been to the Final Four and gone 165-36 over the last 5½ seasons — Arizona had one chance to win.

It had to be as physically tough as well as mentally tough. It had to follow McDonald’s lead, and no one stepped up more than UA senior Dominique McBryde, who blocked four shots and, as the TV analysts like to say, “owned the paint.”