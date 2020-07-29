Greg Hansen: Over the decades, these Tucson teams were perfection personified

The decade of the 1940s in Tucson sports was about winning ’em all, a period of sustained success that was so profound it almost didn’t seem possible. Call it The Undefeated.

Tucson High’s baseball team won 52 consecutive games.

The Badgers’ basketball team won 51 in succession.

The THS football team won 32 straight.

Coach Doc Van Horne’s THS track team capped four consecutive undefeated state title seasons in 1941.

And Arizona built an 81-game winning streak at Bear Down Gym, ending in 1951.

Winning ’em all was not sustainable once Arizona’s population boomed in the 1950s, but it didn’t stop 14 Tucson prep football teams from winning undefeated state titles from 1952-2013. Nor has it quieted the dynamic growth of Tucson as a soccer city; seven Tucson teams have been undefeated state champions since 2006.

One thing, though, has never changed. No UA sports team has ever finished the season undefeated. Mike Candrea has coached the Wildcats to eight NCAA championships, but the best record of the group was 64-3 in 1994.