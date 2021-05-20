Greg Hansen: Pac-12's protests overshadow fact that SEC is softball's power conference

It’s hard to imagine any game in college sports changing as much as softball over the last 25 years. It was a West Coast-centric game in the '90s, as Fresno State, Long Beach State, Cal State Fullerton, UNLV and Cal State Northridge went to a combined 16 Women's College World Series.

Those schools no longer have a chance against the talent-rich, money-fueled SEC and Big 12 powers, those with first access to the abundant softball recruiting fields of Florida, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Candrea’s Wildcats went to all 10 World Series in the ‘90s. UCLA went to nine. But in the last decade, Florida and Oklahoma have replaced Arizona and UCLA as the game’s two ranking powers — the equivalent of Alabama and Clemson in college football.

The Gators and Sooners combined to play in 16 World Series the last decade. Arizona and UCLA? Nine.

So long as the Pac-12 includes feeders Cal, Utah and Oregon State, the league cannot match the SEC's strength of schedule. Not even close.

Upon further inspection, Washington has no one to blame but itself for being the 16th overall seed, which is unfortunate because Huskies pitcher Gabbie Plain appears to rank with UCLA’s Rachel Garcia and Alabama’s Montana Fouts as the game’s best.