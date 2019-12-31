Greg Hansen: Packers star Blake Martinez was Tucson's best during decade

But it was such a tough call that anyone on our list of 10 could be a worthy No. 1.

Ultimately, we begin our list with three graduates of CDO. What are the odds of that? Here’s how we call it:

1. Blake Martinez: In Martinez’s final two seasons as a linebacker at CDO, 2010 and 2011, he made 247 tackles and accepted a scholarship to Stanford. As a starter for the Cardinal in 2013 and 2014, Martinez made 243 tackles, leading the league in 2015 with 141 and being selected to the All-Pac-12 first team. Drafted in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers, Martinez has since started 48 consecutive games, finishing No. 3 in the NFL in tackles in 2017 and 2018, and finishing No. 2 in tackles this season, with a career-high 159.

2. Ka’Deem Carey: The CDO running back began the decade by rushing for 1,754 yards for the Dorados and becoming Tucson’s career rushing leader. Then he hit the accelerator. He became a two-time consensus All-American running back at Arizona, leading the NCAA with 1,929 yards in 2012 and gaining 1,885 a year later, second in the nation. Carey set Arizona’s career rushing record, 4,239 yards, and scored 52 touchdowns, also a UA record. He was a fourth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears and played in 36 NFL games before moving to the Canadian Football League this season.