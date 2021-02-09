Greg Hansen: Pam Reed's 100th 100-mile race is a reason to celebrate, commemorate ultramarathoner

She’s going to run in a 250-mile race across Arizona, which isn’t much more than the 240-mile race she completed near Moab, Utah, a year ago. She has plans to run a full schedule of marathons and ironman triathlons.

And get this: early next month, near her summer home in Jackson, Wyoming, she will run in The Drift. It’s like running the winter version of the 125-mile Death Valley Badwater Marathon, only harder. It’s so crazy difficult that only 16 other people entered The Drift in 2020.

Why? It was 7 degrees below zero when the race started. You must pull a 25-pound sled. It requires a 25-mile climb to 9,500 feet. And then there was the blizzard and 70 mph winds.

“It took me 42 hours,” she says. “I got lost. People on snowmobiles would come out looking for you, pointing you in the right direction.”

How did Pam Reed do? She won the race.

“I’m looking forward to doing it again,” she says. “It’s a real challenge and it’s close to our house in Wyoming so I’m going back.”