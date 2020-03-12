Greg Hansen: Perspective is hard to find during strangest, most somber week in American sports history

Is it over, just like that?

A few minutes after lunch, Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes tweeted a one-word description of the day’s events: “Devastating.” A tear dropped from the eye of the emoji that accompanied her message.

The Wildcats have waited 15 years to win a women’s NCAA Tournament game. They will wait another year, and so will the adoring legion of fans who have crowded into McKale Center the last four months.

It is no one’s fault. It’s life.

There has been no other week like this in the history of American sports. Not even close. But just as I was about to be engulfed by the crying emojis and the realization that I won’t be able to watch my alma mater Utah State, and its superstar shooting guard, Sam Merrill, play in the Big Dance, I found perspective where there had been none.

One of my golf partners, a finance analyst at Raytheon, had just returned from a business trip to Washington D.C. Earlier this week, he rented a car in Baltimore and drove 100 miles to the Civil War battlefield in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.