Greg Hansen: Phil or Furyk? Tucson golf fans can't go wrong at Cologuard Classic

The UA-ASU thing, once burning strong in each man, has passed.

“Jim is just a gem,” said Mickelson after shooting a 3-under 70. “This is a special place for both of us.”

It was friendly, but it wasn’t just another round. Their playing partner was Fred Couples. The few leaderboards scattered around the property made it clear that the field for the seventh PGA Tour Champions event in Tucson was a who’s who of senior golf. The only top 25 golfer missing was Darren Clarke.

But it’s the 50-year old young guns, Phil and Furyk, who make it all work.

Furyk made his Tucson Open debut as an Arizona freshman in 1988 at Starr Pass. Phil opened in 1990, his sophomore year at ASU. And although they rank Nos. 2-3 in money earned in the history of the PGA Tour, their careers and their lives couldn’t be more different.

Furyk, from Manheim, Pennsylvania, was the nation’s No. 2 recruit in the Class of 1988. He signed with Arizona when coach Rick LaRose promised he wouldn’t mess with Furyk’s swing.