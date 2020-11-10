Greg Hansen: Phoenix's wealth of QB talent has rarely made UA and ASU rich; could that soon change?

Wilson is probably the top QB in Arizona history. He’s 80. Talk about being overdue.

After Wilson departed following a historic 8-1-1 season in 1961, Arizona has endured a long struggle to be relevant in football, unable to find a winning quarterback within the borders of the state.

It’s not that there weren’t any tempting options on Phoenix.

Danny White of Mesa Westwood High School became a legend at ASU in the early 1970s. Fred Mortensen of Tempe High School was at the wheel for some of Frank Kush’s juggernaut teams of the '70s. White and Mortensen were succeeded by Phoenix Washington High School QB Mike Pagel, an 11-year NFL player born and raised in Douglas who never gave Arizona a sniff.

But once White, Pagel and Mortensen went off to the NFL, the Sun Devils were similarly shut out of the state’s big-name QBs: Brett Hundley of Chandler High School became a star at UCLA; future NFL starter Ryan Fitzpatrick of Gilbert Highland High School chose to play at Harvard; Mesa Mountain View High School John Beck became part of the BYU quarterback legacy and fellow Mountain View QB Joe Germaine helped Ohio State get to the Rose Bowl.