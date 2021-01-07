Greg Hansen: Pima College coach Alday led rich life, put others first

“That little guy from Palo Verde?”

Howell had spent a year in the weight room, gained strength and grew a few inches after an unsuccessful season at Eastern Arizona College.

“Rich invited me to try out,” Howell remembers. “To him, size and shape didn’t matter. He could’ve blown me off and said, ‘We’re pretty much loaded.’ Pima was a national powerhouse then. It was incredible that he gave me a shot.”

Howell went on to play 11 MLB seasons for the Angels, Padres and Astros. He has been part of big-league coaching staffs for 25 years, a hitting instructor at the top level.

“Rich cared about relationships,” Howell says now. “He cared about the individual and his family more than a ballgame. Every time I’d talk to him he’d say, ‘Did you hear about so and so?’ He had all these connections. I learned so much from him.”

Alday was part of coaching staffs for the 1986 USA World Championships and the 1988 Olympics. In 1990, he left PCC to be the head coach at New Mexico. How’d he do? The Lobos won 515 games. In 1996, he was one of two finalists to replace Jerry Kindall as the head coach at Arizona.