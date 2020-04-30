Greg Hansen: Pima College won four games in one day to become nation's top juco softball team in 2004

“I’ll always remember the feeling of getting that last out,” says Forgacs. “It was extra innings; we were exhausted beyond exhaustion. What makes me so proud is that we were just a bunch of local girls coming together who overcame every possible obstacle.

“As I walked off the field, the sensation of knowing I’d played my last game hit me like a ton of bricks. We were national champions. How do you beat that?”

Postscript: On the trip from Tucson to Orlando, Iveson handed out white T-shirts to all players and coaches with “Pima College, 2004 Regional Champions” on the front. Forgacs, who is the principal of Desert Willow Elementary School in Vail, wore the shirt last month while speaking to the students at the school. “I’ll forever be grateful to Coach Iveson for her leadership in softball and life in general,” she says. “I’m so proud to have been part of that team.”

Where are they now? Parks, who went on to become a starter on Minnesota’s 2007 softball team, became the head coach at Yavapai College, succeeding Iveson in 2013. Parks now lives in Minnesota and is married with two children.