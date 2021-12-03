Greg Hansen: Players, not scheme, will determine whether Johnny Nansen succeeds

So Nansen became a linebacker with the "Palouse Posse," overcoming so many obstacles that attempting to recharge a 1-11 team probably isn’t intimidating.

Before his junior season at WSU, Nansen was seriously injured in a one-car rollover in eastern Oregon while driving to Pullman for all semester. His car flipped seven times. Somehow, he wasn’t killed.

A year later, seemingly on his way to becoming an All-Pac-10 linebacker, Nansen broke his jaw in practice. His jaw was wired shut and he lost 15 pounds and missed four late-season games. Nansen returned to cap a successful career in which he made 103 tackles.

Nansen will find no young Johnny Nansens on the Arizona roster. He’ll first have to find, sign and help develop them.

To understand the desperate nature of Arizona as a defensive unit, consider the numbers. The Wildcats are last in the Pac-12 in points allowed since winning the Pac-12 South title in 2014. Over that period, the UA is the league’s only school to allow an average of 30 points or more in a season.