Greg Hansen: 'Poor, poor' performance vs. last-place Washington makes you wonder if Cats know it's March

What made Saturday’s loss to the Huskies more head-shaking was that Washington was accompanied by a load of unfavorable history. The UW became the first team since USC in 1986 to go from first place to last place in one season.

Yet when coach Mike Hopkins deployed his favored 2-3 zone defense against Arizona on Saturday it was hard to see any difference between the Husky team that went 15-3 last year and the one that finished 5-13 this season.

"It’s hard to believe they were 3-13 before this trip began," said Miller. "Watching them (beat) Arizona State on Thursday, we knew we were in for a fight."

Really?

The Huskies have one dynamic player, 6-foot 9-inch freshman center Isaiah Stewart, who plays with a toughness and tenacity that Arizona’s three freshmen starters have not been able to discover.

"Stewart’s like a lion," said Miller. "He’s a problem."