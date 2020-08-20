Greg Hansen: 'Pop,' Lute and others top list of Tucson's top coaches over the last 100 years

And after he coached Tucson High to 10 state titles — mentoring Badgers Cliff Myrick and Lee Carey, who became state championship baseball coaches — Slagle became the first principal in Rincon High School history, and later, the first at Santa Rita High School.

How's that for a remarkable body of work?

In 1998, a few years before Slagle died, I asked him about being snubbed by the state Hall of Fame and by his alma mater's sports Hall of Fame. He took the high road.

"You know, my kids did all the playing and all the hitting," he said. "I assume that's the reason I've never been inducted."

Today, in Part 9 of our series on a century of Tucson sports, decade by decade, we examine Tucson's leading coaches at the high school, junior college and the UA.

Here are my choices as the leading coach of each decade: