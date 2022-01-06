Greg Hansen: Portal a new way for Arizona, rest of Pac to fight back in recruiting

Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator that season was Lincoln Riley, now the head coach at USC, the school that Echols left to play for Arizona, formerly the school of Stoops and Kish.

Confusing? That's college football.

Almost every FBS school now goes through an annual mid-winter evacuation, as players flee to find a better fit. Already this winter the Pac-12 has more than 75 players queued up in the transfer portal.

Over the last few weeks, Arizona has gained transfers from USC, UTEP and Michigan. Last year, it added transfers from Washington State, Central Michigan, Colorado, Vanderbilt, New Mexico State, UNLV, Northwestern, Bowling Green, Southern Utah and Fresno State.

Everyone is vulnerable — even and especially USC, which has gone 22-21 the last four seasons, its worst four-year period since 1957-60.

The transfer portal is one of the modern elements that works against USC. Some say the Pac-12 can never truly be a power hitter in college football until USC returns to dominance. I say fiddlesticks. Only two entities in the Pac-12 hope the Trojans rule the league again — the accountants at Pac-12 headquarters and USC.