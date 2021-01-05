Greg Hansen: Pow! Jedd Fisch's coaching hires give Wildcats a fighting chance

Washington alone has 24 Polynesian players on its 2021 roster, almost all recruited in part by Paopao, the UA’s new defensive line coach.

Arizona? Three.

Arizona is the school that set the pace for Polynesian recruiting in the 1980s and 1990s. It was a critical element to Dick Tomey’s success as Arizona won the second most conference games in Pac-10 football from 1990-99.

RichRod did not hire a Polynesian coach through his firing in 2017. By then, the league’s “Big 4” — Utah, Oregon, USC and Washington — had taken command of Polynesian recruiting in the conference.

In 2020, every school in the league had a Polynesian assistant coach except Arizona. Some, including Stanford (Duane Akina, Tavita Pritchard) and UCLA (Jason Kaufusi and Johnny Nansen) had two Polynesian assistant coaches.

In 2008, the Pac-10 had four Polynesian coaches. Now it has 14.

It took Fisch about 10 days to correct the direction of Arizona’s recruiting, which had reached the crisis stage. He hired Seahawks run-game coordinator Brennan Carroll, a former recruiting coordinator at USC. That’s a coup like few others in the UA’s history of hiring assistant football coaches.