Greg Hansen: Pueblo High School boys basketball program enjoying a resurgence

A lot of the Pueblo-is-back approach can be traced to Whitaker’s family tree. His nephew, Amari Carraway, had become a rising star at Fresno’s Washington Union High School last year. When it looked as though California may not allow high school basketball this year, Carraway and his mother moved to Tucson.

Carraway is the state’s 4A leading scorer at 24.9 per game. Although he’s often the shortest player on the court, he’s fearless. He has joined 6-foot 10-inch junior Zach Morgan, who averages a double-double, 11 points and 12 rebounds, and junior Marcus Coleman, averaging nine points, as the core of a program that should be a 4A contender through Carraway’s senior season, 2022-23.

“It’s just nice to get back to those days when Pueblo was a basketball winner,” says Rosthenhauser.

“Harry has skills with X’s and O’s and a lot more. He works with parents, he is a fund-raiser and he understands the CEO aspect of being a head coach. He has made sure all the kids in all the programs have matching uniforms, with North Carolina-type blue uniforms.

“He has a lot of pride in Pueblo. It’s something we needed.”