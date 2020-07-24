Greg Hansen: Remembering the night Scott Parfrey came out of the press box to umpire a Toros game

Donovan phoned Parfrey.

"Bring your blues," he said. "You’re calling the game."

Parfrey had umpired thousands of games at almost every level in the New York area. Baseball. Softball. Junior college. Rec leagues. He had been tutored by ex-MLB umpire Tom Gorman.

"On Sundays, I would ump eight games a day. It was brutal," he remembers. "There were fights. There were guys betting on the games. I’d get $35 a game. Compared to that, umpiring a minor-league game was a piece of cake."

Now retired after a Tucson career in the fitness business and as a homeowners association executive, Parfrey probably had the chops to be a big-league umpire. But because MLB had an unwritten rule that umps must look the part — notably, they had to be at least 6 feet tall — Parfrey didn’t pass the eye test. He’s about 5-9 and wears glasses.

So Parfrey wound up working the scoreboard at Hi Corbett Field for Donovan, which was not a job for just anybody,