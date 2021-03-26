Greg Hansen: Restoration specialists Adia Barnes, Gary Blair meet in Saturday's Sweet 16

The master builders of the women’s Sweet 16 are Arizona’s Adia Barnes and Texas A&M’s Gary Blair. They are restoration specialists, no job too big, too messy or too tiresome.

Maybe they should go into business together: Barnes and Blair: We Fix Your Basketball Program.

After all, they’ve got a special connection.

Blair was hired by Texas A&M athletic director Bill Byrne. Barnes was hired by Greg Byrne, Bill’s son.

Blair took charge of an A&M operation that had not had a winning season for seven years, a bottom feeder of Big 12 bottom feeders, having reached the NCAA Tournament once. Ever.

Barnes accepted the monumental challenge of taking over an Arizona’s women’s basketball program that had one winning season in 12 years. It was such a daunting venture that on Thursday Barnes admitted she didn’t immediately say “yes” to Byrne’s offer.

“I had second, third, fourth and fifth thoughts,” she said in a Zoom interview, putting it in a long-range context that accepting the wrong coaching offer — even at your alma mater — might not always be the best move.

“Your first (head coaching) job might be your last job,” she said.