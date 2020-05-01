Greg Hansen: Rich Mueller closed Crooked Tree Golf Course while others stayed open; 'It was the right thing to do'

The cost of closing Crooked Tree during golf’s peak season was extreme.

In mid-March, Crooked Tree was getting as many as 200 or more players a day; the large driving range was processing about 100 golfers a day, sometimes more.

If you estimate that Crooked Tree lost the green fees of, say, 160 golfers per day over 44 days, at about $45-$50 per round, that’s well over $300,000

. There was no income from the driving range. No sales of golf balls, gloves, hats. No income from sales of soft drinks, hot dogs, beer, you name it.

Yet Mueller continued to pay 12 of his employees. He insisted the grass be watered and mowed, the greens manicured, his valued front-of-the-house managers, Brian Stevens and Bryan Arsaga, kept on payroll.

Let me pause to nominate Rich Mueller as the Man of the Year in Tucson sports.

“Rich did the right thing,” said Arsaga, who has worked at the course for 17 years. “Much of our clientele are senior citizens. You don’t want to put them in harm’s way. We’ve gotten to know all these people — our women’s clubs and men’s clubs — and Rich chose to think about them and not the bottom line.”