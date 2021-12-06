Greg Hansen: Run-and-gun Wildcats causing headaches for opposing coaches

Wilcox is a former standout linebacker at Oregon who grew up in nearby Junction City, whose father, Dave, was also a Duck standout Wilcox has done about all he can do at Cal, similar to what new TCU coach Sonny Dykes did in his short time as Cal’s head coach.

Wilcox would be a lifer at Oregon the way Whittingham has been a lifer on his home turf in Utah. That should be a compelling option at a school hiring its fourth coach since Chip Kelly left a few years ago.

Other than USC’s Pete Carroll, whose 97-19 term in Los Angeles almost defies belief given USC’s so-so previous decade and post-Carroll years, I think Whittingham is one of the three best Pac-12 football coaches of the last 30 years.

Yet few grasp what my other two choices, Washington State’s Mike Price and Oregon State’s Mike Riley, accomplished.

Somehow, Price had seasons of 10-2, 10-2, 10-3 and 9-3 over 14 seasons at WSU, including two Rose Bowls. Can you imagine how successful he might’ve been at modern-day Oregon?

Just as impressive, Riley went 93-80 at Oregon State, which had been America’s worst college football program for the 20 years before he was hired. Riley had one four-year run at OSU of 10-4, 9-4, 9-4 and 8-5.