Greg Hansen: Running legend Bernard Lagat wants to stay with Wildcats after impressive first year on staff

Few could’ve seen this coming.

Arizona’s young cross country teams had the season pushed back to February and four of six meets canceled. The school’s leading distance runner, Carlos Villarreal, chose not to return for his final year of eligibility while training for the Mexican Olympic Trials.

“It was very difficult having Dr. Li move on,” says UA head track and field coach Fred Harvey. “However, there was never a question in my mind that Bernard was what these young people needed. It is so amazing watching him work with them.”

The timing couldn’t have been better. For the first time since his Olympic debut in 2000, Lagat is not absorbed by trying to qualify for the Summer Games. He doesn’t view his quick introduction to coaching as anything related to his title of interim coach.

Asked if he would like to be hired as Arizona’s full-time cross country coach, Lagat didn’t hesitate.

“I would, I’d like this to be long term,” he says. “Funny, if you had told me about this even a year ago — if you asked if I could see myself coaching — I’d be like, ‘Ah, no.’ But that has changed 100%. I would love to continue. The job grows on you. I want to see my relationships with the athletes grow.”