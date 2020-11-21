Greg Hansen’s guide to the 2020-21 basketball season

Not that the longevity of the early ’80s had a long run. Both Snowden and Wulk were fired after the ’82 season.

Coach of Year balloting sometimes baffling

Given the almost hopeless situation Adia Barnes inherited when she became Arizona’s women’s basketball coach five years ago, it seems strange she hasn’t been the Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Rebuilding from scraps, Barnes went 6-24 three years ago, then followed it with back-to-back seasons of 24 victories, the most in school history.

Yet Oregon’s Kelly Graves, an established and highly successful coach, was named the league’s Coach of the Year the last two years. Not that he shouldn’t have merited strong attention; Graves’ powerful UO teams went 33-5 and 31-2 and twice won the Pac-12.

It gives one an appreciation of how difficult it is to be a Coach of the Year in the Pac-12. Here are some updates on the league’s coaching award:

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer has been COY a remarkable 15 times since the league began in 1986-87.