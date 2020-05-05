Greg Hansen: Sahuaro-Santa Rita showdown went from 'a game between neighborhood kids' to one for the ages

Wharam scored six of his 12 points in overtime. Wells finished with a game-high 20 and Matt Lohmeier scored 19. Batiste led the Eagles with 26.

“Nobody lost that game,” said Ferguson. “Sahuaro won it.”

The ramifications would become historic: Sahuaro had to play 24 hours later, at America West Arena in Phoenix, and beat favored Glendale Cactus 60-53. McConnell finally got his third championship two nights after that, edging Palo Verde 72-58 at AWA.

The Cougars repeated as state champions a year later, beating Phoenix Sunnyslope.

Postscript: “My mom taped that game against Santa Rita,” says Wharam, who is married and has two young children while teaching/coaching as his alma mater. “I’ve gotten it out a few times to get my teams jacked up. There’s a good message from that game that carries over; no matter who you’re playing, you can do it.”

Where are they now? Ferguson retired from coaching at Santa Rita in 2011, having won the 2010 state title and coaching 377 wins in 17 seasons. He was inducted into the Sahuaro Hall of Fame in 2014.

McConnell died in 2019. He was 89. He retired in 2007 after guiding Sahuaro to 774 victories, then a state record.