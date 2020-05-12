Greg Hansen: Salpointe broke through in a big way, paving the way for 5 straight titles in boys tennis

That’s when, after three decades of tennis frustration, the stars aligned for Salpointe.

Freshmen Ian Mordaunt enrolled, followed by C.J. Browning and Michael Baxter, a talented threesome who would round out the top six with returning Patrick Delage.

“I had no clue if Baxter was going to show,” says Condes. “I kind of knew about Mordaunt because his sister was at Salpointe. It just all came together at once. The more I watched Zimmer and McGeorge, I knew we’d be fine.”

But state championship “fine”? Stop Brophy’s dynasty “fine”?

Salpointe was 16-0 entering the state championships. By then, Condes suspected his 2004 team would be the one to finally break through.

“I’d tell the kids ‘you can do this,’” he says now. “We were deep. Tommy and Peter were just outstanding. “

Zimmer, Browning and Baxter won their singles matches against Brophy. McGeorge’s match went three long, nerve-wracking sets before he won. All Salpointe needed was to win one of the three doubles matches to be state champions.

No dummy, Condes put Zimmer and McGeorge in No. 1 doubles. They won so easily, 10-0, that there was no suspense. Brophy’s dynasty was shattered.