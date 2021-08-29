Greg Hansen: Selecting Tucson's Top 100 sports figures meant making some tough calls

John Fina of Salpointe Catholic High School became a vital part of Dick Tomey’s growth to prominence and went on to play 11 years in the NFL. My bad. Rick LaRose, who coached both the UA men’s and women’s golf programs to NCAA championships in the 1990s, was inducted into the Golf Coaches’ Hall of Fame long before he retired. I was way off on that one.

Jim Grabb, who grew up in Tucson and became an All-American tennis player at Stanford and a Wimbledon doubles champion, did not make the Top 100. He left Tucson as a high school junior to pursue his tennis career and life’s work elsewhere. Nor did Rodney Peete, who also grew up in Tucson and left town as a junior at Sahuaro High School. Peete made his name at USC — he was No, 2 in the Heisman Trophy balloting in 1988 — and played 15 years in the NFL.

I chose to go a different route, selecting, among others, Cholla High School’s Vance Johnson, who stayed home, won the NCAA long jump championship at Arizona, was a Wildcat All-Pac-10 football player and three-time Super Bowl receiver with the Denver Broncos.

Someone with a media platform will come along in the next decade or two and select their own Top 100. That list might not have the historical perspective I chose to employ.