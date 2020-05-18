Greg Hansen: Shortened MLB draft is creating logjam, confusion for college players

It trickles down to high schools; those who had hoped to get a spot at Pima College, or other schools in the ACCAC, are apt to be shut out.

“We’ve got some top prospects, like (Tucson High School shortstop) Alex Kelch and (Salpointe Catholic High School outfielder) Daniel Durazo who planned to leave after this season,” says Jacome. “We had sophomores with Division II-type offers who came back to see if they could get a Division I school interested. But the college coaches didn’t have enough time to get out and do their evaluations.

“So I’m going to have most of my roster back.”

Pima College was a perfect 17-0 at home when the Aztecs’ locker room and playing facilities were shut down. It happened so suddenly and with such impact that many of Jacome’s players have been unable to retrieve their gloves and other baseball gear from campus.

Every high school and college baseball program in America has similar stories. Pima canceled 31 games.

Forbidden from coaching his players, Jacome went to Plan B. He became a Fixer Upper, remodeling the house he bought after moving to Tucson from his coaching job at the University of New Mexico in 2018. Floors, ceilings, plumbing, cabinets, Jacome reshaped his house rather than his baseball team.