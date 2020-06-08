Greg Hansen: Slimmed-down MLB draft will destroy hundreds of dreams

Palo Verde High pitcher Andy Hassler, a 25th-round pick in 1969, spent 14 years pitching in the big leagues.

Without rounds 6-40, 19 UA baseball players over the last four decades might not have reached the major leagues, or been given a chance. Who? How about Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel, who was a 22nd-round selection? How about Steve Selsky, a 33rd-round pick of Cincinnati in 2011, who ultimately played for the Reds and Red Sox.

Third baseman Chip Hale, who helped lead Arizona to the 1986 College World Series title, was not selected until the 17th round of the 1987 draft. What are the odds Hale would’ve played seven years for the Twins and Dodgers had the ‘87 draft been limited to five rounds? He almost surely would’ve never been the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks — or even manager of the 2006 PCL champion Tucson Sidewinders — let alone bench coach of the 2019 World Champion Washington Nationals.

For more than a century, MLB has been about opportunity. Now? Not as much.

Rincon High School pitcher Pat Darcy was a free agent who won a 1976 World Series championship ring with Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine. UA shortstop Trevor Hoffman, selected in the 11th round of the 1989 draft, went on to become a Hall of Fame relief pitcher.