Greg Hansen: Stanford's runaway win shows talent gap between nation's No. 1, No. 6 teams

If Stanford’s women’s basketball team was featured on Jeopardy, the categories would surely be:
• McDonald’s All-Americans.
• 100-point games.
• Final Fours.
• No. 1 rankings.
• Blowouts.
If you chose "All-Americans for $1,000," the declaration might be: These three high school All-Americans were alternately assigned to guard Arizona’s Aari McDonald in a sobering 81-54 victory over the Wildcats on New Year’s Day, 2021:
Answer: Kiana Williams, Haley Jones, Anna Wilson.
You get bonus points if you know that Wilson, a McDonald’s All-American from Seattle, the sister of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. That's she's a fifth-year senior who barely averages 19 minutes and 6.1 points per game for the No, 1 ranked Cardinal, a team so deep and so talented it’s difficult to imagine any women’s basketball team any better, not even UConn.
"I feel like on a good day we could beat them," said Arizona coach Adia Barnes. "It wasn’t a good day."
Stanford opened the season with 108-40, 101-50 and 101-61 victories. It arrived at McKale Center Friday night outscoring opponents by an average of 39 points per game, and beat the Wildcats by "only" 27.
That was the good news.
If you follow Pac-12 men’s basketball, here’s a comparison between the available talent at Stanford and Arizona: Stanford has Aaron Gordons, Lauri Markkanens and Jason Terrys. Arizona? It’s not yet at that level.
UA senior Sam Thomas led the Wildcats with 14 points, but she’s been around long enough to know it was probably the night’s most meaningless statistic.
"One basket isn’t going to bring us back 20 points," she said, who then described the talent on Stanford’s roster going 12 players deep and that "they make you pay."
There was little UA super-woman Aari McDonald could do to make a difference against coach Tara VanDerveer’s ridiculously deep and talented roster. McDonald has seen this before; the worst game of her college career was probably against Stanford’s Final Four team of 2016-17. McDonald was then a freshman at Washington — also a Final Four team — but Stanford won a showdown in Seattle, 72-68 limiting McDonald to one basket.
On that night, McDonald’s teammate, Kelsey Plum, the nation’s best player of ‘17, scored 44 points. The Huskies still couldn’t beat Stanford — and this Stanford team is potentially better than its Final Four club of 2017.
McDonald was ineffective Friday, missing 15 of 18 shots. It wasn’t that she was cold or that it wasn’t her night. Wherever she went, the Cardinal followed, almost always with a McDonald’s All-American or two on McDonald’s trail.
"They baited us into taking tough shots," said UA junior Bendu Yeaney. "We started playing their game."
Stanford’s game is as good as it gets in women’s college hoops. It’s not that Arizona was overrated or over-ranked at No. 6 nationally. It’s that the difference between No. 1 and No. 6 this season is pronounced.
"We did not play like No. 6," said Barnes, "but they played like No. 1."
Here’s how deep Stanford is: Leading 28-17 in the second quarter, VanDerveer inserted 6-foot 4-inch sophomore Ashton Brechtel, a McDonald’s All-American who was ranked the nation’s No. 15 high school player two years ago. Brechtel averages just 12 minutes per game while living on the fringe of Stanford’s rotation.
Brechtel swished a 3-pointer. Three minutes later it was 40-17. Game over.
Stanford is so deep that 6-4 freshmen Cameron Brink, the nation’s No. 3 high school player a year ago, averages just 16 minutes per game. Brink makes the most of it, averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She is obscured by Haley Jones, the nation’s No. 1 high school player two years ago, a 6-1 sophomore who leads the Cardinal with 16 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Jones is a difference-maker.
When Arizona won an epic 73-72 overtime game against No. 4 Stanford last February at McKale Center, Jones didn’t play. She was out with a knee injury. Welcome back, huh?
This isn’t to be critical of Arizona, but on Friday the Wildcats were shown how far they must go — how many more elite-level players they must recruit — before they can compete with a program like Stanford on a night it doesn’t have its best stuff. Or even if it does.
Stanford is about defense and discipline. It’s about size and strategy. It was able to gang-up on McDonald and make her come off as just another player, which almost no other team has done, or will do between now and April.
A few weeks ago, VanDerveer coached her 1,099th college victory, tops in women’s basketball history. Midway through the game, Stanford sophomore Francesca Belibi, a McDonald’s All-American from Colorado, got a breakaway steal and dunked the ball.
As far as anyone can recall, it was the first-ever dunk by a Pac-12 player. At any other school in this league, Belibi would be a franchise-type player. She averages 17 minutes per game at Stanford and is just No. 4 on the team in scoring.
"They have really good players," Barnes said, understating the ease with which Stanford won Friday’s game. "They’re No. 1 for a reason."
