Greg Hansen: Stanford's runaway win shows talent gap between nation's No. 1, No. 6 teams

That was the good news.

If you follow Pac-12 men’s basketball, here’s a comparison between the available talent at Stanford and Arizona: Stanford has Aaron Gordons, Lauri Markkanens and Jason Terrys. Arizona? It’s not yet at that level.

UA senior Sam Thomas led the Wildcats with 14 points, but she’s been around long enough to know it was probably the night’s most meaningless statistic.

"One basket isn’t going to bring us back 20 points," she said, who then described the talent on Stanford’s roster going 12 players deep and that "they make you pay."

There was little UA super-woman Aari McDonald could do to make a difference against coach Tara VanDerveer’s ridiculously deep and talented roster. McDonald has seen this before; the worst game of her college career was probably against Stanford’s Final Four team of 2016-17. McDonald was then a freshman at Washington — also a Final Four team — but Stanford won a showdown in Seattle, 72-68 limiting McDonald to one basket.

On that night, McDonald’s teammate, Kelsey Plum, the nation’s best player of ‘17, scored 44 points. The Huskies still couldn’t beat Stanford — and this Stanford team is potentially better than its Final Four club of 2017.