Greg Hansen: Starting Friday, Arizona faces a challenge unlike any in program history; call it 'Mission Impossible'

This is mission impossible, right?

Arizona’s women’s basketball team plays No. 3 Oregon State and No. 2 Oregon in a Friday/Sunday showcase that has no equal in McKale Center history.

Nothing like this has ever taken place at McKale, not even during the days Duke and North Carolina and Kansas used to play against Lute Olson. This is being at the center of a basketball storm like no other.

Welcome to the Roaring ’20s.

Oh, there was a week in December 1999 that Arizona played No. 9 Texas, No. 6 UConn and No. 4 Michigan State, but one of those games was in Texas and another in Chicago and it didn’t seem impossible because Arizona was ranked No. 2.

That’s what happened when you had Gilbert Arenas and Luke Walton in the lineup; beating top-10 teams was expected. And Arizona did, going 2-1 against those basketball monsters.

This is different. Adia Barnes’ club and those UA women’s teams before her have lost 50 consecutive games to top-10 teams. Exactly 50. What are the odds that streak is broken Friday against the Beavers or Sunday against the Ducks?