Greg Hansen: Arizona shows ‘different hunger’ in physical win, has potential for deep run

Some will say it was a “statement” game, but there is no such thing as a statement game in March Madness. Work in two hour blocks and go back to game preparation. The fleeting nature of the NCAA Tournament is a caution to never look ahead. Never.

Barnes said she did not watch any of the BYU-Rutgers game that began two hours before Arizona’s tipoff; she didn’t even sneak a peek to see what team the Wildcats might play.

“I can’t do that,” she said. “I don’t like to jinx myself. If you look ahead you get your butt kicked.”

Don’t Tucson basketball fans know that feeling all too well?

Perhaps No. 1 Arizona thought it had made a statement when it opened the 1988 men’s NCAA Tournament with a 90-50 blowout over Cornell. But two weeks later the Wildcats were sent home by Oklahoma.

And maybe you recall 2018 Pac-12 champion Arizona, with No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton at center, a landslide pick to beat little ol’ Buffalo in a first-round NCAA Tournament game, losing 89-68.