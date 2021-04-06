Greg Hansen: Stop the second-guessing: Cats were right to put ball in Aari McDonald's hands

Miller’s original call was for his club to set a stagger-screen to free up Kyle Fogg to shoot the game-deciding 3-pointer. But as the clock ticked toward zero, Fogg got stuck amid UConn bodies and passed to Williams.

His 3-pointer missed badly, but bounced to Fogg, who whistled a pass to wide-open Jamelle Horne on the right wing.

Horne’s shot was so close, so on-line, so pure, it was hard to believe it didn’t swish. “One inch,” he said afterward. One more inch.”

Hassan Adams. Jamelle Horne. That’s an 0-for-2 that still hurts.

I would take Bonvicini’s opinion to the bank. If the best player in school history doesn’t take that shot in the final six seconds, then who does? Sam Thomas, the UA’s second-most reliable shooter, did not score against Stanford.

Those who say Barnes wasn’t prepared are nuts. Arizona runs through those end-game situations over and over and over every week, at every practice. Every team does. Olson used to say “you do your work in practice.”

But that didn’t mean Illinois’ defense wouldn’t rise to the occasion and shut down Salim Stoudamire with the 2005 Final Four at stake. Which is just what Stanford did to McDonald Sunday at the Alamodome.