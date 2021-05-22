Greg Hansen: Summer project will count down top 100 sports figures in Tucson history

But in September 1921, McKale scheduled a football game against nationally prominent Texas A&M. The Star reacted optimistically by writing: “... the brawny warriors of the cardinal and navy blue will oppose a real team.’’

It got real very quickly. Arizona went 7-1 and was invited to its first bowl game, Dec. 26, 1921.

McKale followed by scheduling four games against USC, and dumped a basketball schedule full of YMCAs and junior colleges by arranging eight games against USC and four against UCLA over the next two seasons.

By 1926, Bear Down Gym opened, followed in 1929 by Arizona Stadium. In 1923, Tucson High won the first of its 15 state track championships over a 26-year period, the first authentic “dynasty’’ in Tucson prep sports.

It all began on Sept. 1, 1921.

From Rob Gronkowski to Hi Corbett to Annika Sorenstam, it has been a century of sports success few could have imagined.

Tucson High lefty Lum Davenport reached the major leagues in 1921, the first of 44 high school players from Tucson to play in the big leagues. The gates of opportunity beckoned.