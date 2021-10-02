Greg Hansen: Sun shines on Wildcats' Red-Blue Game, and outlooks are rosy again

Earlier Saturday, I got a copy of the 2021-22 Athlon’s college basketball magazine. Arizona was picked to finish eighth in the Pac-12. (Full disclosure: I occasionally write for Athlon). But after watching the Wildcats scrimmage for 20 minutes, I thought back to Lute Olson at the 1984-85 Pac-10 media day when he discovered the Wildcats were voted to finish No. 8 that year.

"We won’t be finishing eighth," Olson said with conviction. The Wildcats finished third, swept ASU and began a 25-year reign atop the conference.

Lloyd’s first Arizona team won’t finish eighth, either. The Wildcats don’t have all the pieces to be a Final Four team, but they’ve got resources necessary to be an NCAA Tournament team. You probably haven’t had enough time to match names and faces, but Bennedict Mathurin, Azuolas Tubelis, Kerr Krisa and injured Pelle Larsson could play for anybody, in any league, at a high level.

The train is back on the tracks.

It’s also encouraging that the community came out in such big numbers Saturday. It reaffirmed that Tucson is a basketball-mad precinct that is not taking a wait-and-see approach.