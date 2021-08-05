Greg Hansen: 'Talking season' ends as Jedd Fisch, Wildcats open training camp

He asked if I wanted to join him in betting big money on the Wildcats winning more than 2½ games. I balked. The UA’s 12-game losing streak wasn’t a fluke, although that’s not the way Fisch approaches his first Arizona season.

Said Fisch, Mr. Energy: "Seventeen transfers have joined the program and 16 high school kids. Six or seven guys who opted out last season have returned. So let’s call it 35 or 40% of our guys weren’t even a part of the game against the team from up north last season, nor were a part of the losing streak."

In the spring, Mr. Energy told me that he seriously believes the Wildcats can win "two or three games on energy alone."

Things change, and few in football know that more than the ever-mobile Fisch.

Four years ago this week, he was UCLA’s offensive coordinator, coaching for Jim Mora and working with quarterback Josh Rosen, a future first-round draft pick. Mora had gone 29-11 in his first three UCLA seasons and seemed poised to go to the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1998.

The Bruins imploded, Mora was fired and eight of Mora’s nine assistants lost their jobs, including Fisch. In the NFL, Rosen became a bust.