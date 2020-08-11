Greg Hansen: The Pac-12 is right: Sports aren't life and death. The games can wait.

"We just want to play," he said. "I am advocating the this virus can be controlled."

I would not want my son to play for Jim Harbaugh.

This might not be a popular view in Tucson, but after Pac-12 leaders spent 45 minutes Tuesday detailing their unanimous decision to push the footballs season to 2021, the man I thought best explained the league's position was Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson.

"We're not driven by lawyers who say we'll relieve you of all accountability," said Anderson.

Instead, the league will err on the side of health and safety, not finances. They Pac-12 has made its priority the welfare of its volleyball, football and soccer players, not its media rights money.

"We will play again," said Anderson, who was then asked if the league is prepared for rival conferences such as the SEC, ACC and Big 12 to raid the Pac-12, attempting to get its elite players to bail out for a more risky situation elsewhere.

"Have at it," said Anderson. "The pandemic is a temporary thing. The Pac-12 is forever. You move forward. Are we going to have short-term (financial) pain? Yes, but you figure it out."'