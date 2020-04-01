Greg Hansen: 'The Scheme' batters Arizona's image, but it's NCAA investigation, 2020-21 results that really matter

So what’s the endgame here?

At Robbins’ direction, the UA has paid more than $1 million to the international law firm Steptoe & Johnson to investigate its own basketball program, inside and out. Robbins did not wait for the slow-moving NCAA to deploy its investigators. Other than Miller and fired assistant coach Book Richardson — who has told me he will not divulge what he knows — no one could possibly know more about the facts than Robbins.

Unless the Arizona Board of Regents intervenes, the next step — however long it takes — is for the NCAA to complete its investigation and release a notice of allegations. If the NCAA rules that there was a lack of institutional oversight, Robbins’ job could be at risk.

My opinion is that Miller is in a lose-lose situation, and it has nothing to do with the language he used in “The Scheme.”

Whether he survives as Arizona’s basketball coach depends on the severity of the NCAA sanctions and his on-court success next season. If Miller can coach Arizona’s returning personnel to a winning Pac-12 record — if he can add enough 11th-hour talent to his roster to finish .500 in the league — it’ll be a surprise. The grad-transfer model hasn’t helped Arizona much.