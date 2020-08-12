Greg Hansen: These Tucson high school legends set records that may never be broken

George, who went on to play baseball and football at Arizona, visited Ted’s gravesite before he was to embark with American troops to the Battle of the Bulge a year later. But George Bland was shot by a German sniper before arriving at the battle. Seriously injured, he was hospitalized and missed the bloody battle in the winter of 1944-45, which probably saved his life.

He graduated from Harvard, returned to Tucson and became an oral surgeon and a key part of the Tucson Conquistadores before his death in 2016.

Here are the top records in Tucson prep sports, decade by decade:

1920s: Tucson High running back Hayzel Daniels gained a state-record 301 yards against Douglas High in 1925, a record that endured until 1957. Daniels was twice the state’s football player of the year. But because he was Black in an era of segregation in Tucson and elsewhere, Daniels was not recruited by any colleges. He went on to become a successful attorney and judge in Phoenix.

1930s: Ted Bland scored seven touchdowns in a 1931 game against Bisbee High School. They weren’t cheapies, either. Bland’s scoring runs were from 56, 49 and 47 yards. He also returned a punt for a 75-yard touchdown and caught a 19-yard pass for another score. His record at the big-school level was not broken until 2011.