Greg Hansen: This is Tucson? New sportsbook gives Old Pueblo a little bit of Las Vegas

I plopped into a cushy seat in the front row, next to a man wearing an Arizona Wildcats cap. I was surrounded by a sports fan’s paradise: 32 big-screen TVs, including four super-sized screens that seemed to put you courtside at the Arizona-Illinois game.

"Who you got?" the man in an Arizona cap asked.

"Haven’t bet," I said. "Who you got?"

“I put a buck on Arizona," he said.

"A dollar? You can bet a dollar?"

"No. A buck is $100. I used to manage a sports book at the Tahoe Hilton. I really like Arizona. Final Four, baby."

We shook hands. The man named Frankie wasn’t buying what I was selling.

"I like Illinois," I said. "Hostile environment. Illinois is waiting to see if Arizona can respond to adversity. Dominant big guy. Plus, they’re getting 2½ points. I like the Illini."

Frankie just laughed.

He didn’t call me a rookie, but probably should’ve. I didn’t even know the procedure to place a bet.