Greg Hansen: This year's Final Four favorites have one thing in common — they're Freshman-Free

You know where I’m going with this. Freshmen have played 49% of Arizona’s minutes this season. That’s more minutes by freshmen than any team in this week’s AP Top 25.

You do not have to be Einstein to figure out why Arizona is no longer in the Top 25. Too many freshmen.

This isn’t meant to impugn the contributions and skill of UA freshmen Nico Mannion, Zeke Nnaji, Josh Green and Christian Koloko. Who wouldn’t want to have them on their roster? It’s just that when you overload your lineup with freshmen — when you don’t have a seasoned “glue guy” at crunch time — you lose games the way Arizona lost to Oregon a few days ago.

In Arizona’s four Final Fours, a freshman occupied just one of 16 starting spots. That was Mike Bibby in 1997 — and there are no Mike Bibbys on this Arizona roster, freshman, sophomore, junior or senior.

In Arizona’s last Final Four appearance, 2001, the Wildcats had just one freshman on the roster, seldom-used guard Travis Hanour. He didn’t get off the bench in 16 games and played just 343 minutes — or 3% of the team’s total.

Ask yourself: Why is Arizona State in first place in the Pac-12?