Greg Hansen: To beat Stanford, Wildcats will have to get past Pac-12 coaching legend Tara VanDerveer

VanDerveer spent two years at Idaho before Ohio State doubled her salary and made her the Buckeyes’ head coach. There was no long “climb” to the top. The Buckeyes went 28-3 in her fifth season.

The young coach from Moscow was no longer a secret.

In 1985, the Pac-10 fully absorbed women’s sports and no athletic director was more prepared than Stanford’s Andy Geiger. He phoned VanDerveer and asked if she would be interested in replacing Dottie McRea, whose Stanford women’s basketball program had gone south, finishing 5-23 and 9-19 in successive years.

VanDerveer said no. She preferred to remain at Ohio State, telling Geiger she had her dream job. But Geiger persisted; VanDerveer made a second visit to the Stanford campus.

When she shared the news with her father, Dunbar, a school administrator in Niagara Falls, he told her Stanford was a “graveyard job.”

“I had a lot of people ask, ‘Are you crazy?’” VanDerveer told the Pac-12 Networks last spring. But before declining Geiger’s offer a second time, VanDerveer was watching a lacrosse game in Ohio when one of the players came running toward her, totally at random.

That lacrosse player was wearing a red Stanford t-shirt.