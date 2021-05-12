Greg Hansen: To keep up with ASU, Wildcats need a new golf facility; but where?

Getting involved in the arms race of college golf is far from the most important item on the get-this-done agenda of any Power 5 athletic director, but if not now, when? Arizona has won four NCAA golf championships the last 30 years, but has fallen so far behind its Pac-12 peers that even the snow-bound Utah Utes recently opened the $3 million Layton Golf Academy.

And Utah doesn’t even have a women’s golf program.

Ordinarily, this would be no contest. A five-star golf recruit would choose TCC every time. But the City of Tucson, the Tucson Conquistadores and the Rio Nuevo district have discovered that if they combine forces they can turn the 90-year-old Randolph North into a jewel of a municipal golf course, rebuilt and ready for the next 90 years.

This is a project that can benefit not just the UA golf program, but one that would be inclusive to all Tucson golfers and thousands of winter visitors.

It is the last best chance for Randolph to restore its identity as one of America’s elite muni courses, one that hosted PGA Tour and LPGA Tour events in the 1980s and 1990s.

Before COVID-19 hit, the UA administration appeared to be moving toward a deal with Randolph. Tucson golf course architect Ken Kavanaugh completed detailed drawings that turned heads.