Greg Hansen: To win Saturday, Wildcats must outcoach BYU

Walker was the first man Pete Carroll hired when he became USC’s head coach in 2001.

A few months ago, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, who also coached for Pete Carroll, hired DeWayne Walker to be the UA’s defensive backs coach. Talk about coming full circle, or a small world, or any of those amazing coincidences.

The transaction almost got lost in the small print because Fisch earlier hired head-turning defensive assistants Chuck Cecil and Ricky Hunley, two of Arizona's College Football Hall of Famers, and Michigan’s most recent defensive coordinator Don Brown, known and respected in the coaching industry at "Dr. Blitz."

I don’t know what the record in college football is for hiring coups in one season, but Fisch might’ve broken the record by hiring Walker, Cecil, Hunley and Brown in the same month. That’s a four-coup special that you might expect at Oregon or Stanford, but not at Arizona, a team on a historic 12-game losing streak.

This is the way the great LaVell Edwards did it a generation ago: He hired the best men available, got out of their way and let them coach.