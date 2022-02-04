Greg Hansen: Tommy Lloyd beats UCLA's Mick Cronin at his own game, passes big test

"You have to be able to win games multiple ways," said Lloyd. "I don't care if we're running. It's not an aesthetic for me. It's about a result."

Part of Lloyd’s preparation was to study what his former school, Gonzaga, did to beat UCLA 83-63 in November. The Zags pounded the ball inside, making 19 of 27 baskets inside the 3-point line, which is a remarkable 70%. Nobody, not even UCLA’s veteran Final Four roster, is going to overcome that.

And so on Thursday the Wildcats opened with Tubelis attacking the basket, scoring eight of Arizona’s first 13 points. That had to catch UCLA a bit by surprise; Tubelis was supposed to be limited by a lingering ankle injury. Forget about him, right?

Instead, Tubelis landed the first punch, which empowered both the McKale Center crowd and his teammates.

Cronin had to hope the Wildcats would try to beat them with 3-pointers and the same pace that failed so fully a week earlier. What coach wouldn’t think in those terms, and especially against a first-year coach?

There had not been a real book on Lloyd’s coaching acumen other than the Mach speed stuff. Now there is a Chapter II.