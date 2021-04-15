Greg Hansen: Tommy Lloyd isn't scared of expectations that come with running 'biggest show in town'

He gets it. He started “getting it” 30 years ago.

Lloyd grew up near Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle, playing high school basketball for Jeff Reinland, who later became the head coach at Walla Walla Community College, where Lloyd once scored 52 points in a game.

At Kelso High School, Lloyd and Reinland developed a lasting mentor-pupil relationship.

“Tommy was the leader of the club,” Reinland told the Longview Daily News. “He developed an attitude of getting the fire lit. He didn’t like to see things not go well and got a little surly on the court. He is such a coachable person, such a dedicated individual.”

Arizona didn’t put “getting the fire lit” in its job description, but it probably should’ve been no worse than No. 1 or No. 1-A.

What continues to impress me about Lloyd is that Gonzaga began to pay him close to $1 million a year, which is more than double any salary Arizona has ever paid to an assistant (Lorenzo Romar was paid $400,000 in 2017-18). It is far above market value in college basketball, even at Kentucky and Duke.

But Gonzaga knows what it’s doing. It’s no longer a cute little Cinderella basketball story.